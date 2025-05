Jackknifed 18-wheeler blocking I-20 right lane

Posted/updated on: May 6, 2025 at 2:48 pm

TYLER — Our news partner KETK reports that an 18-wheeler is jackknifed at I-20 mile marker 553 eastbound, and blocking the right lane, according to the Lindale Fire Department.

Traffic is down to one lane, and drivers are encouraged to slow down and use caution during severe weather.

