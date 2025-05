More than 11,000 without power in East Texas due to severe weather

Posted/updated on: May 6, 2025 at 3:27 pm

TYLER — With severe weather hitting east Texas Tuesday afternoon, electric utilities and cooperatives are reporting power outages. As of 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, about 11,119 power outages have been reported. Our news partner KETK has a county by county power outage list, you can see it here.

