Flash Flood Warning in effect for Smith and northeast Texas countiesPosted/updated on: May 6, 2025 at 1:20 pm
Weather Alert: Flash Flood Warning in effect for Smith and other northeast Texas counties – The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning until 4 p.m. for the following counties: Northern Cherokee County in northeastern Texas, Southwestern Gregg County, West Central Rusk County, Smith County and Southwestern Upshur County.
