Travis County sues former real estate developer Nate Paul

Posted/updated on: May 6, 2025 at 12:57 pm

AUSTIN – The Austin American-Statesman reports the Travis County attorney on Monday sued eight companies owned by the embattled former Austin real estate developer Nate Paul seeking to collect millions in unpaid property taxes. The lawsuits, filed against five limited liability companies and three limited partnerships, demand payment of about $2 million in delinquent property taxes, as well as about $300,000 in legal fees, according to a Monday news release from Travis County Tax Assessor Collector Celia Israel. “Nate Paul has shown a disregard for playing by the rules — that includes paying his property taxes,” Israel said in a statement. Israel said in the news release that repeated attempts to contact Paul regarding the unpaid taxes were unsuccessful.

“Our local taxing units depend on property taxes to plan and build infrastructure like roads and bridges, pay our teachers and public employees and do the critical work of government,” she said in a statement. The lawsuit comes less than a month after Paul was ordered by a federal judge to pay $1 million within two years in a long-running federal financial crimes case. Paul at that time was also sentenced to five years of supervised release, including four months of home confinement. Paul in 2023 was indicted in a dozen federal financial crimes cases. Federal investigators accused him of under-reporting his total liabilities and over-reporting his cash to financial institutions in the U.S. and Ireland, thus influencing mortgage lenders’ decisions to give to Paul to buy commercial properties.

