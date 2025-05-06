Police offer $6k for information in 2013 cold case murder

Posted/updated on: May 6, 2025 at 1:08 pm

HALLSVILLE – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is seeking answers in relation to a murder that occurred in 2013 in Hallsville and has yet to be solved, according to our news partner KETK.

51-year-old Lillian Desiree Descoteau’s body was found by two truck drivers near FM 450 ramp onto IH-20, just south of Hallsville on October 7, 2013, according to officials.

“She had been sexually assaulted, beaten and strangled. Descoteau’s body was only clothed in a light blue pullover, a white bra and a shiny diamond stud earring in one ear,” DPS said.

Descoteau had lived in several states across the country, including Alaska, Colorado, Ohio, Georgia and lastly Irving, Texas, where she worked as a commercial driver for a brief period.

As officials are still searching for information regarding Descoteau’s death, DPS stated they will provide $6,000 to anybody who sends them information leading to the arrest of those responsible for her death. To receive the reward, information must be provided before the next featured Texas Rangers cold case is announced.

To be eligible for the reward, information must be provided to authorities by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477) or submitting a tip online through this link only, and select “Cold Cases Featured” and “Cold Case” in the type of crime and offense type sections.

