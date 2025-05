U.S. 259 Bypass in Kilgore closes after major crash

May 6, 2025

KILGORE – The Kilgore Fire Department said that the U.S. 259 Bypass in front of Forest Home Baptist Church in Kilgore is closed after a major accident Tuesday morning.

According to officials, the Kilgore Fire and Rescue Unit is on scene of a major motor vehicle accident and the roadway will be closed for an extended amount of time.

The department encourages people to find an alternate route of travel.

