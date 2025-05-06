NETRMA to host public meetings on Toll 49 extension to US 271

Posted/updated on: May 6, 2025 at 8:01 am

TYLER — The North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority (NETRMA) is hosting meetings this week to discuss a proposed extension of Toll 49 out to US Route 271. According to our news partner KETK, the meetings will present members of the public with an opportunity to learn about the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) process which is the next step towards extending Toll 49 to US Route 271 from State Highway 110.

The project team will be available to answer any comments or questions the public may have on potential impacts of the expansion.

The meetings will be in-person and online from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday at the Tyler Rose Garden Center at 420 Rose Park Dr. in Tyler and the Longview Exhibit Center at 1123 Jaycee Dr. in Longview.

Visit the NETRMA website here.

Go Back