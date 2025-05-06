Today is Tuesday May 06, 2025
ktbb logo


Israel issues evacuation warning for Yemen airport after Houthi strike on Tel Aviv aiport

Posted/updated on: May 6, 2025 at 7:20 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

(LONDON) -- The Israeli military on Tuesday issued an evacuation warning for Yemen's Sana'a International Airport, saying being in the nearby area "exposes you to danger."

Avichay Adraee, the Israel Defense Forces' Arabic spokesperson, posted the warning on social media two days after a ballistic missile launched from Yemen by the Iran-backed Houthis struck near Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv, Israel.

"We call upon you to evacuate the airport area -- Sana'a International Airport -- immediately and warn everyone in your vicinity of the need to evacuate this area immediately," Adraee said. "Failure to evacuate and move away from the place exposes you to danger."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO Report
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC