Israel issues evacuation warning for Yemen airport after Houthi strike on Tel Aviv aiport

Posted/updated on: May 6, 2025 at 7:20 am

(LONDON) -- The Israeli military on Tuesday issued an evacuation warning for Yemen's Sana'a International Airport, saying being in the nearby area "exposes you to danger."

Avichay Adraee, the Israel Defense Forces' Arabic spokesperson, posted the warning on social media two days after a ballistic missile launched from Yemen by the Iran-backed Houthis struck near Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv, Israel.

"We call upon you to evacuate the airport area -- Sana'a International Airport -- immediately and warn everyone in your vicinity of the need to evacuate this area immediately," Adraee said. "Failure to evacuate and move away from the place exposes you to danger."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

