Stop Marvin Nichols Reservoir bill passes, but needs push

Posted/updated on: May 6, 2025 at 4:26 am

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – House Bill 2109, which aims to stop the Marvin Nichols Reservoir, has passed through committee but still needs to be heard on the Texas State House floor to be voted on.

According to our news partner KETK, East Texas supporters of the bill are encouraging everyone to call members of the Texas State House Calendar Committee to put HB 2109 on the schedule to be heard. Organizers said it is a bipartisan issue that affects everyone.

HB 2109 passed out of the Natural Resources Committee on April 23 but the Calendar Committee has decide when to allow it to be heard by May 15. The 57-year-old plan could flood up to 200,000 acres of land, leaving homes and schools to be moved. The possibility of the project coming to fruition has paralyzed hardworking East Texans like Casey Conway.

The last day for House bills to be considered on the floor is May 16 at midnight, but Conway fears it will not be chosen.

Supporter say there is not a lot of time left, but there is enough time for the bill to be pushed and heard on the floor.

If the bill passes the House, it’ll have to be voted on in the Texas Senate for the final time by May 28 before the 89th session comes to an end on June 2.

