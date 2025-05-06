UPDATE: Smith County woman found dead near Golf Resort

Posted/updated on: May 6, 2025 at 4:26 am

UPDATE: The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said that Hyemin “Katherine” Wee was found dead in a wooded area near the Garden Valley Golf Resort at around 3:45 p.m. on Monday.

Wee was the subject of a search on Monday morning after she was last seen on Sunday. According to the sheriff’s office, investigators are the scene where she was found and they don’t suspect foul play as of Monday evening.

Smith County Pct. 5 Justice of the Peace Judge Danny Brown performed an inquest at the scene and has ordered an autopsy. Sheriff Larry Smith thanked the International ALERT Academy and law enforcement personnel for helping to find Wee.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman last seen on Sunday.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said they received a missing persons call on Sunday at around 11:30 p.m. Deputies responded to an area near Garden Valley Golf Course, where they found the missing person’s vehicle.

Hyemin “Katherine” Wee is described as an Asian woman, 5 feet 2 inches, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Officials said she could be wearing a black or dark gray V-neck T-shirt. Wee has made recent suicidal statements.

“At this time, multiple law enforcement agencies and fire departments are in the area searching for Hyemin Wee,” Smith County officials said. “The search area includes Garden Valley Golf Course, the surrounding wooded areas and residential areas. This has been an ongoing effort since early this morning and will continue throughout the day.”

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 903-566-6600 or call 911.

Go Back