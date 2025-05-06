Man arrested for slapping 82-year-old, assaulting officer

MABANK – According to our news partner KETK, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for injury to an elderly individual, assaulting a peace officer and resisting arrest in Mabank on Tuesday, April 29. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by KETK, a sheriff’s office deputy responded to a reported assault at a home on Zuni Street in Mabank at around 3:25 a.m. on Tuesday.

When the deputy arrived at the scene, he met with Forrest Outcalt, 40 of Mabank, on the porch of the home. The affidavit described that Outcalt told the deputy he had been in an argument with his roommate about him not paying bills on time. Outcalt stated he then went outside to leave the argument when his roommate followed him out and attacked him.

The affidavit reports that Outcalt told the deputy he was so scared by his roommate that he slapped him in the face. The deputy then spoke with Outcult’s roommate, an 82-year-old man.

The 82-year-old was sitting inside the home and told the deputy that Outcalt had been coming into his room, slamming the door and yelling at him before Outcalt left the home. The affidavit described that the 82-year-old went into the kitchen and was heading back to his room when Outcalt came back inside, started yelling and then slapped him.

The deputy described the roommate’s left cheek as red from the slap and that the man felt dizzy after the slap. According to the affidavit, the deputy spoke with Outcalt again and he repeated that he was scared of his 82-year-old roommate when he slapped him.

Outcalt was then placed into custody inside of the back seat of the deputy’s patrol vehicle. The deputy reports in the affidavit that Outcalt began to hit his head against the cage in the vehicle and so the deputy request another deputy respond to the home with a WRAP restraint device.

While the additional deputy was speaking with Outcalt, his arrest affidavit describes that he kicked the door of the vehicle into the deputy’s face. The two deputies then took Outcalt out of the vehicle, put him on the ground and placed him into the WRAP device. His affidavit alleges that he resisted this process by kicking and trying to stand up.

Henderson County Jail records show that Outcalt was arrested for resisting arrest or transportation, assaulting a peace officer and injury to an elderly person. His currently being held on a total bond of $155,000.

