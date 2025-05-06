Authorities issue $10,000 reward for fugitive murder suspect

Posted/updated on: May 6, 2025 at 4:26 am

UPDATE: Kaufman County has issued a $10,000 reward for information leading to McEuen’s capture, according to our news partner KETK.

The sheriff’s office said they believe Trevor McEuen has left the Van Zandt County area. McEuen had been living with his family in Van Zandt County before he removed his ankle monitor and went on the run. The sheriff’s office said they the public should not be in fear of their safety.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s office is searching for a man who was due in court on Monday for a murder charge in Kaufman County.

According to the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and other local agencies are near U.S. Highway 80 east of Grand Saline searching for Trevor McEuen. Around 5:33 a.m. on Monday, McEuen removed his ankle monitor and left his home hours before he was due in court on a murder charge in Kaufman County, the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office said.

“It is currently unknown whether McEuen fled on foot or in a vehicle, and there is no description of the clothing he may be wearing,” Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office said. “Authorities also have not confirmed whether he is armed.”

Officials said that Kaufman County has an active warrant for bail revocation for capital murder. Authorities are asking East Texans if they see anything suspicious in the area to contact 911 and not to attempt to apprehend McEuen.

“The sheriff’s office is working to ensure the safety of all citizens in Van Zandt County,” the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office said.

Go Back