Dallas man sentenced to 10 years for East Texas meth trafficking

Posted/updated on: May 5, 2025 at 3:58 pm

TEXARKANA, Texas – A Dallas man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Abe McGlothin, Jr.

Emmanuel Robles, 39, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Robert W. Schroeder III on May 5, 2025. According to information presented in court, between 2019 and 2021, Robles conspired with others to bring methamphetamine to East Texas for distribution. During this time, Robles distributed more than 1.5 kilograms of actual methamphetamine. Robles admitted to providing controlled substances to another co-conspirator in July 2019; August 2019; September 2019; October 2019; December 2019; January 2020; February 2020; March 2020; and April 2020. Robles also agreed to a forfeiture of a money judgment in the amount of $20,000. This case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Texas Department of Public Safety – Criminal Investigation Division, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Jackson.

Go Back