Today is Monday May 05, 2025
City of Tyler offices closed part of Friday

Posted/updated on: May 5, 2025 at 2:51 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

City of Tyler offices closed part of FridayTYLER – The City of Tyler will show appreciation for outstanding public servants during Public Service Recognition Week from May 5 through May 9. All City of Tyler non-emergency offices and facilities will be closed Friday, May 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for an interdepartmental event. However, essential and emergency functions will continue. Celebrated since 1985, Public Service Recognition Week is a nationwide public recognition campaign honoring the men and women who serve as federal, state, county and local government employees. 



News Partner
