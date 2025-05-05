Today is Monday May 05, 2025
Man and dog killed in suspected bear attack in Florida: Officials

Posted/updated on: May 5, 2025 at 1:52 pm
Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

(JEROME, Fla.) -- A man and a dog were killed in a suspected bear attack in Florida, officials said.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call shortly after 7 a.m. Monday involving a "bear encounter."

The incident was reported in the area of State Road 29 and U.S. 41, just south of the Big Cypress Wildlife Management Area, a conservation area, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission.

"The FWC is actively investigating a suspected fatal wildlife attack, that’s been reported to involve a bear, near Jerome in Collier County," the commission said in a statement. "Preliminary information notes that the attack resulted in the death of a man and a dog."

The FWC warned residents and visitors that the animal may still be in the area as authorities work to locate it and secure the perimeter.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we urge residents and visitors to remain vigilant, and avoid the area," the FWC said.

The FWC is investigating the incident.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
