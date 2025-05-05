Texas lawmakers want more rules for home insurers.

Posted/updated on: May 5, 2025 at 12:59 pm

AUSTIN – The Houston Chronicle reports that in response to the state’s growing home insurance crisis, Texas lawmakers are considering proposals that would require insurers to get approval for rate hikes over a certain threshold. “Texans spoke very clearly of their concerns about rising property and casualty rates,” said state Sen. Charles Schwertner, a Georgetown Republican who authored a Senate bill that would require the state to approve rate hikes that exceed 10%. He said the threshold offered some leniency for insurers, which don’t currently need pre-approval for any increases, without providing them “complete carte blanche.” Consumer advocates have warned that insurers could game the system Schwertner is envisioning. Many providers already file multiple rate changes per year, which they could continue to do under the proposed legislation — even if cumulatively those rates exceed 10%.

And prior to 2023 — when rates spiked by 21% statewide, as insurers responded to skyrocketing losses driven by extreme weather — few rate increases exceeded 10%, according to a Hearst analysis of major insurer’s rate filings. Douglas Heller, the director of insurance at the Consumer Federation of America, a national nonprofit, called Schwertner’s proposal a “Pyrrhic victory,” saying 10% was too high. “It’s a fix that doesn’t fix,” he said. Schwertner’s proposal is one of several to have gained traction this session after lawmakers vowed to respond to rising premiums and worsening storms. Communities along the Gulf Coast have been especially hard hit, but the costs are being borne far inland too. Last week, the full House supported a proposal by state Rep. Tom Oliverson, a Republican, to create a statewide grant program to help homeowners fortify their homes against natural disasters.

