10-year-old girl struck, killed by tree that fell on her Atlanta home

Posted/updated on: May 5, 2025 at 11:52 am

The Dixon Family

(ATLANTA) -- A 10-year-old girl was struck and killed by a tree that fell on her Atlanta home when severe storms blew through the city this weekend, officials said.

Six people lived in the house where the tree crashed down around 3 a.m. Saturday, according to Atlanta Fire Rescue.

The 10-year-old, identified by family as A'erica Shukai, was killed and her mother and grandmother were injured and hospitalized in stable condition, fire rescue officials said.

A'erica was lying in bed sleeping next to her grandmother when the tree fell, according to A'erica’s cousin, Tomeka Dixon.

A'erica’s mom has been released but her grandmother remains in the hospital, Dixon told ABC News on Monday.

A'erica, who loved cheerleading and making TikTok videos, just turned 10 on April 15, Dixon said.

She's survived by her mother, grandmother, two sisters and brother. A'erica's father died two years ago "and the family is still grieving from his loss," according to a GoFundMe set up by Dixon.

"I’m just trying to be there for my family," she said.

"We ask that all Georgians join us in praying for her loved ones during this difficult time," Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp wrote on social media.

The family plans to hold a candlelight vigil on Friday night, Dixon said.

