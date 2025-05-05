Deputies search for missing suicide-risk woman

Posted/updated on: May 5, 2025 at 10:57 am

SMITH COUNTY – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman last seen on Sunday, according to our news partner KETK.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said they received a missing persons call on Sunday at around 11:30 p.m. Deputies responded to an area near Garden Valley Golf Course, where they found the missing person’s vehicle.

Hyemin “Katherine” Wee is described as an Asian woman, 5 feet 2 inches, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Officials said she could be wearing a black or dark gray V-neck T-shirt. Wee has made recent suicidal statements.

“At this time, multiple law enforcement agencies and fire departments are in the area searching for Hyemin Wee,” Smith County officials said. “The search area includes Garden Valley Golf Course, the surrounding wooded areas and residential areas. This has been an ongoing effort since early this morning and will continue throughout the day.”

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 903-566-6600 or call 911.

Go Back