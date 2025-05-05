East Texas Congressman holds federal budget workshop

Posted/updated on: May 5, 2025 at 10:18 am

LONGVIEW – Our news partner, KETK, reports that East Texans were able to gain and provide some insight about the federal budget.

East Texas Congressional representative Nathaniel Moran hosted a budget workshop in Tyler and Longview this past week to hear from residents. The workshops were held to give Moran an opportunity to hear from East Texans about their opinions on the federal budget, and how they believe it should be managed.

The congressman emphasized what these kinds of events mean to him. “It’s one of my favorite things to do. Every time I learn something, so I can be their voice in Washington DC,” Moran said.

With Trump’s proposed cut to nearly $6 billion from the education budget and return the power to the state, Rep. Moran spoke about how he agrees with the proposal.

“Return the power to our local school districts and get the federal government out of our government,” Rep. Moran said.

The budget workshop took place on May 1 in Tyler and again on May 2 in Longview, giving residents of both cities a chance to voice their opinions on the federal budget and giving Moran a chance to answer any questions that may arise.

