Police search for missing murder suspect

Posted/updated on: May 5, 2025 at 9:26 am

VAN ZANDT COUNTY – The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s office is searching for a man who was due in court on Monday for a murder charge in Kaufman County.

According to the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and other local agencies are near U.S. Highway 80 east of Grand Saline searching for Trevor McEuen, who has removed his ankle monitor, and was due in court Monday for a murder charge in Kaufman County.

Officials said that Kaufman County has an active warrant for bail revocation for capital murder. Authorities are asking East Texans if they see anything suspicious in the area to contact 911 and not to attempt to apprehend McEuen.

“The sheriff’s office is working to ensure the safety of all citizens in Van Zandt County,” the sheriff’s office said.

