Today is Monday May 05, 2025
Camp County becomes a ‘Sanctuary County for the Unborn’

Posted/updated on: May 5, 2025 at 8:39 am
Camp County becomes a ‘Sanctuary County for the Unborn’PITTSBURG – The Camp County Commissioner’s Court declared the county as a “Sanctuary County for the Unborn” in a unanimous vote on Wednesday, according to our news partner KETK.

The passed ordinance outlaws abortion at the county level in Camp County and prohibits travelling from or through Camp County on the way to get an abortion, according to a post from East Texas State Rep. Cole Hefner.

“I commend Judge A.J. Mason and the entire Commissioners’ Court for their courage and commitment to protecting the most vulnerable among us,” said Hefner. “This isn’t just a symbolic statement—it’s a legally enforceable action that honors the sanctity of life and strengthens Texas’ stance as a leader in the fight for the unborn.”

According to Hefner, Camp County is the first county in East Texas to pass such an ordinance, making it one of ten such counties in the United States. Texas made abortion illegal in Texas in 2022 after the state’s “trigger law” took effect when the U.S. Supreme Court overruled Roe V. Wade.



