UPDATE: Student apprehended after threat made to teacher

Posted/updated on: May 5, 2025 at 7:56 am

UPDATE: Como-Pickton CISD said a student has been identified and caught by law enforcement in connection to a threat made to a teacher on Friday night.

“Let me reiterate that we have zero tolerance for this type of behavior,” Como-Pickton CISD said. “We want to thank the effort, work and support of the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department and Sheriff Tatum.”

COMO, Texas (KETK) — Como-Pickton CISD has been working with police after a person threatened they would shoot a teacher over the phone Friday night, school officials said.

According to the district, someone pulled a prank on a teacher late Friday night by calling her with a spoof number. The person used threatening language when talking to the teacher about raising their grade and threatened to shoot her if it didn’t happen, the school said.

School officials have been working with the local police department and the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office about this issue and they believe it to be a terrible prank by a student.

“As you might understand, we will not tolerate pranks of this nature or any joking threats towards staff or other students,” the school district said. “We will pursue every legal option available against such behavior, including maximum school discipline, law enforcement involvement or other maximum legal actions at our discretion.”

The school district encourages parents to speak with their children, regardless of age level, to remind them of the seriousness of making threatening statements directed at the school community.

“Again, we do not find there to be any danger,” the school said. “Law enforcement is aware and they are seeking out the individual involved, but to set minds at ease, we are going to double our law enforcement presence at school for the meanwhile.”

