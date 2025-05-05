Israel PM says Houthis threaten the ‘whole world’ after strike near Tel Aviv airport

(TEL AVIV) -- A ballistic missile launched from Yemen by the Iran-backed Houthis struck near Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion International Airport on Sunday, briefly grounding flights, halting train service and forcing the closure of access roads covered in debris.

"Following the sirens that sounded in a number of areas in Israel, several attempts were made to intercept the missile launched from Yemen," the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement. "A fall was identified in the area of Ben Gurion Airport. The incident is under review."

The incident marks the first time the Israeli Army has claimed it failed to intercept an incoming ballistic missile since the collapse of the ceasefire in Gaza in mid-March. The Houthis have fired over two dozen missiles and drones on Israel recently, according to the IDF.

In a statement on Sunday, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, "As far as the trade routes, obviously, we're being challenged, the whole world is being challenged by the Houthis, including in the dastardly attack they did today near Ben-Gurion Airport. We will not tolerate it."

He also emphasized Iran's role, saying, "We will take very strong action against them. And we always remember that they act with their patron Iran's direction and support. We will do what we need to take care of our security, to respond effectively, and to give Iran a due warning that this cannot continue."

A spokesperson for Ben Gurion International Airport said flights were grounded for nearly an hour after the Houthi missile struck a grassy area near the main highway leading into the airport at around 9:30 am local time.

The blast damaged parts of the entrance to Terminal 3. Israeli police said officers and emergency workers are still clearing the closed highway, with bulldozers brought in to remove debris. Several airlines have cancelled their flights to Israel today, including Lufthansa and British Airways.

Trains leading to and from the airport, which were halted initially after the strike are now running again, providing the only way into the airport.

Magen David Adom, Israel's emergency services, said in a statement that eight people had been transported with injuries to two local hospitals. Most of the injuries were sustained from running for cover during the aerial siren. There were no fatalities, Israeli officials said.

In a statement, the Israel Defense Forces said the initial inquiry by the Israeli Air Force's Commanding Officer found no malfunction in the detection systems, interception protocols, or Home Front Command alert mechanisms.

"According to the assessment, the likely cause was a technical issue with the interceptor launched toward the missile," the IDF said.

The IDF emphasized that since the war began, the Israeli Air Force has intercepted dozens of missiles launched from Yemen, maintaining a success rate of over 95%.

Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz threatened to respond to the Houthi strike, saying on X, "Whoever harms us will be harmed seven-fold."

"Yemen will not tolerate ongoing violations against Arab nations such as Lebanon and Syria, and stands ready to confront any aggression," the Yemeni Armed Forces said Sunday. "This nation will not fear confrontation and will refuse submission."

Netanyahu was set to convene his top advisers and the defense officials on Sunday to weigh Israel's response, according to an Israeli official.

