Israeli security cabinet approves plan to occupy parts of Gaza, source says

Posted/updated on: May 5, 2025 at 6:01 am

Photo by Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto

(LONDON) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security cabinet approved an operational plan for the expansion of the war in Gaza in a meeting late Sunday, a senior Israeli political source confirmed to ABC News.

The plan includes the occupation of parts of Gaza's territory and "moving" Palestinians to the south of Gaza, the source said. It also approves the "possibility" of allowing humanitarian aid into Gaza.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Victoria Beaule contributed to this report.

