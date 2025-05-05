Today is Monday May 05, 2025
ktbb logo


‘Thunderbolts*’ crashes the top of the box office

Posted/updated on: May 5, 2025 at 5:29 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Marvel Studios

Marvel’s latest superhero film Thunderbolts*, starring Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan and David Harbour, debuted at #1 at the box office over the weekend.

According to Box Office Mojo, Thunderbolts* brought in $76 million from 4,330 theaters. Internationally, the action flick brought in $86.1 million, for a worldwide box office take of $162.1 million.

The vampire thriller Sinners, starring Michael B. Jordan, which had been #1 for the past two weeks, dropped to #2, bringing in $33 million over the weekend, for a total gross of almost $180 million since its release.

Another former #1, A Minecraft Movie, landed to #3 with an additional $13.7 million. Ben Affleck’s The Accountant 2 placed #4 with $9.46 million and Until Dawn took #5 with $3.8 million.

Here are the top films at the box office:
1. Thunderbolts* - $76 million
2. Sinners - $33 million
3. A Minecraft Movie - $13.7 million
4. The Accountant 2- $9.46 million
5. Until Dawn - $3.8 million
6. The Amateur - $1.8 million
7. The King of Kings - $1.65 million
8. Warfare – $1.27 million
9. HIT – The 3rd Case - $955,000

Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO Report
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC