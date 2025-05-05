HOUSTON (AP) — Sixteen people were shot and at least one was killed Sunday during a large party at a home in Houston, where police said gunfire broke out after an uninvited guest was asked to leave.

An 18-year-old man was pronounced dead at the hospital, and the injured ranged in age from 16 to 40, the Houston Police Department said in a statement Sunday evening. No suspect is currently in custody, though several people were detained, questioned and then released.

The department began receiving calls reporting shots fired around 12:50 a.m. at a home in southeast Houston, Assistant Police Chief Patricia Cantu said during a news briefing earlier Sunday.

Officers reported hearing gunshots when they arrived minutes later, Cantu said. They saw multiple people wounded in the area outside the home.

Cantu said a family party was taking place and an uninvited guest was asked to leave the home. That person is believed to have started shooting, she said, which prompted others to draw guns and return fire.

News video from the shooting scene showed officers outside the home, where folding chairs and tables had been set up beneath a carport and a party tent outside. At least two tables had been overturned. Others had bottles of water and slices of cake on them.

The Houston Fire Department responded and began treating victims in the parking lot of a nearby restaurant. At least one person was confirmed dead, Cantu said, and multiple people among the wounded were in critical condition and in surgery.

She said some victims transported themselves to area hospitals.

“It’s still very complicated,” Cantu told reporters. “It was chaotic from the get-go.”

The police department said Sunday evening that it did not have an update on the conditions of the injured and isn’t releasing the identity of the man who was killed until his family has been informed.