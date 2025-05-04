Today is Sunday May 04, 2025
Nacogdoches police are searching for missing non-verbal autistic 15-year-old

Posted/updated on: May 4, 2025 at 6:23 pm
Nacogdoches police are searching for missing non-verbal autistic 15-year-oldNACOGDOCHES – The Nacogdoches Police Department are currently searching for a non-verbal autistic boy named Donnell. According to our news partner KETK, Donnel, a black, 15-year-old boy was last seen Sunday afternoon about 3 p.m. Near East Main and Timberlake Street. At that time, he was thought to be wearing a green shirt and blue pajama pants. Officials ask if you see Donnell, to please call the Nacogdoches Police Department at 936-559-2607.



