Funeral service held for fallen Tyler police officer Saturday

Posted/updated on: May 4, 2025 at 6:23 pm

TYLER – A funeral service was held for a fallen Tyler police officer Saturday in Tyler. According to our news partner KETK, Tyler Police Department Officer Sam Lively died April 26 in off-duty motorcycle accident.

Officer Lively had been a member of the Tyler PD since September 5, 2023. Services Saturday afternoon were held at Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler, followed by interment which took place at Grove Hill Cemetery in Dallas.

Lively’s friend and Smith County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Ryan Boller gave the eulogy at the funeral.

“Sam was special. Sam was exceptional. Sam brightened every room he walked into with his contagious smile and his expressive mannerisms, it made you think sometimes what is this guy on? He’s always on fire. Sam was just driven to his calling to serve,” Boller said.

