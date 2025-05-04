Brazilian police arrest 2 suspects over bomb plot targeting Lady Gaga’s concert in Rio

(RIO DE JANEIRO) -- Two individuals were arrested in connection with an alleged bomb attack plot targeting Lady Gaga's free concert on Copacabana Beach, Brazilian Civil Police confirmed.

The suspects -- one adult male detained in Rio Grande do Sul and a teenager arrested in Rio de Janeiro -- are both reported fans of Lady Gaga and were allegedly planning to use improvised explosives, including Molotov cocktails, authorities said. No explosives were found during the operation, according to police.

Authorities say the two are part of an online group that promotes hate speech and attempts to recruit other teenagers while encouraging acts of violence. One of the suspects was also found in possession of child pornography, police allege.

The arrests were part of Operation Fake Monsters, a joint investigation led by the Brazilian Justice Ministry, Federal Police, and digital intelligence services. The operation aimed to preempt any threat ahead of the singer's historic performance on Saturday night, which drew over two million fans to Rio's iconic beachfront.

Despite the threat, the concert proceeded without incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

