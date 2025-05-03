Today is Saturday May 03, 2025
ktbb logo


Sovereignty outduels Journalism to win 151st Kentucky Derby

Posted/updated on: May 3, 2025 at 6:37 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

(ESPN) — Sovereignty outdueled Journalism down the stretch on a muddy track to capture the 151st Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs.

Sovereignty, ridden by Junio Alvarado, and Journalism, with Umberto Rispoli up, were neck and neck in the final furlong before Sovereignty pull ahead and grabbed the win for trainer Bill Mott.

The winning time was 2:02.31 for Sovereignty, who won at 7-1 odds. A hard-charging Baeza finished third, with Final Gambit coming in fourth.

Journalism closed as the 3-1 wagering favorite in the field of 19 3-year-olds.

Rain fell on and off throughout the day in the first Derby run on a sloppy track since 2019, when Country House won via disqualification.

Grande, trained by Todd Pletcher, and the Bob Baffert-trained Rodriguez were each scratched in the days leading up to the Derby due to a bruised foot.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO Report
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC