Sovereignty outduels Journalism to win 151st Kentucky Derby

Posted/updated on: May 3, 2025 at 6:37 pm

(ESPN) — Sovereignty outdueled Journalism down the stretch on a muddy track to capture the 151st Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs.

Sovereignty, ridden by Junio Alvarado, and Journalism, with Umberto Rispoli up, were neck and neck in the final furlong before Sovereignty pull ahead and grabbed the win for trainer Bill Mott.

The winning time was 2:02.31 for Sovereignty, who won at 7-1 odds. A hard-charging Baeza finished third, with Final Gambit coming in fourth.

Journalism closed as the 3-1 wagering favorite in the field of 19 3-year-olds.

Rain fell on and off throughout the day in the first Derby run on a sloppy track since 2019, when Country House won via disqualification.

Grande, trained by Todd Pletcher, and the Bob Baffert-trained Rodriguez were each scratched in the days leading up to the Derby due to a bruised foot.

Go Back