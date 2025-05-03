Today is Saturday May 03, 2025
Corey Seager activated from the 10-day IL by the struggling Texas Rangers

Posted/updated on: May 3, 2025 at 6:35 pm
ARLINGTON (AP) — Corey Seager was activated from the injured list Saturday after the Texas Rangers lost eight of the 10 games the five-time All-Star shortstop missed because of a right hamstring strain.

Seager was hitting .286 with four homers and six RBIs when he got hurt. He had hit .370 with three of those homers over a 12-game span before straining his right hamstring while running to first base against the Athletics on April 22. The two-time World Series MVP missed the minimal time on the IL.

Texas made the move before its game against Seattle on Saturday night. Infielder Jonathan Ornelas was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock.

The Rangers scored 29 runs during their 2-8 stretch without Seager, with more than half of those runs coming when they had a season-high 15 against Oakland on Tuesday. They scored only 14 runs in the other nine games, including a 2-0 win. They lost 13-1 on Friday night in their series opener against the AL West-leading Mariners.

Texas was last in the American League with 104 runs scored. At 16-17 overall, the Rangers were under .500 for the first time since losing to Boston in the season opener.



