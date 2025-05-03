Officials say Harrison County child has measles

Posted/updated on: May 3, 2025 at 12:17 am

HARRISON COUNTY – The Marshall-Harrison County Health District confirmed a case of measles in a child younger than five years old on Friday. According to our news partner KETK, officials with the MHCHD, suspect the exposure date and location is April 27 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Hallsville. Investigators are seeing if this case is connected to the west Texas outbreak.

“Now that measles has made its way into our country, we must remain diligent in preventing its spread,” Harrison County Health Authority and MHCHD Medical Director Dr. Ricky Paul said. “The best protection against measles is to receive the Measles, Mumps, Rubella vaccine.”

Officials add that measles is highly contagious and spreads through coughing, sneezing or being near an infected person. People can spread measles from four days before and four days after a rash appears. Symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose, watery or red eyes and a rash typically starting on the face and spreading downward two to five days after initial symptoms.

