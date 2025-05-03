Today is Saturday May 03, 2025
White Sox beat Astros 7-3 and win consecutive home games for the 2nd time this season

Posted/updated on: May 2, 2025 at 11:25 pm
CHICAGO (AP) — Luis Robert Jr. homered and Edgar Quero added two hits and two RBI as the Chicago White Sox beat the Houston Astros 7-3 on Friday night.

Jonathan Cannon (2-3) allowed two runs on nine hits with five strikeouts in six innings as the AL-worst White Sox won consecutive home games for the second time this season and improved to 9-23.

White Sox rookie infielder Chase Meidroth singled and scored on a one-out double by Quero for a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Robert, who had reached on a walk was thrown out at the plate on the play. Chicago took a two-run lead in the second when Meidroth’s two-out hit scored Bobby Dalbec, who had singled.

Houston got a run back in the fourth on consecutive doubles by Christian Walker and Yainer Diaz.

Robert hit his fifth home run — a two-out solo shot for his 500th career hit — and Quero added an RBI single to make it 4-1 in the fifth.

Diaz singled and scored on a Jake Meyers’ single in the sixth and later added a solo homer, his third of the season, in the eighth as Houston closed within 4-3.

Chicago broke it open with three runs in the eighth off Astros relievers Tayler Scott and Bennett Sousa.

Houston starter Framber Valdez (1-4) allowed four runs on seven hits with six strikeouts and two walks in five innings.

Key moment

The Astros, trailing by a run, used a single and two errors to load the bases with one out in the second off Cannon. The right-hander kept his composure and retired Cam Smith on a lineout before getting Meyers on a force out.

Key stat

The White Sox have won just one series this season, taking 2 of 3 in Boston from April 11-13.

Up next

Astros RHP Hunter Brown (4-1, 1.22 ERA) faced White Sox RHP Davis Martin (1-3, 3.24) on Saturday.



