Crockett authorities search for missing 16-year-old

Posted/updated on: May 3, 2025 at 12:18 am

CROCKETT – The Crockett Police Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old last seen on Tuesday evening. According to our news partner KETK, Michael Martin Ortiz was wearing black jogging pants and a black hoodie when he was last seen. If you have information on the location of Michael Martin Ortiz, your asked to contact Crockett Police Department Detective Humberto Gonzalez by calling 936-544-2021 or emailing him at gonzalezh@crocketttexas.org

