Marshall ISD bus involved in Tyler crash, students onboard

Posted/updated on: May 2, 2025 at 10:45 pm

TYLER – A Marshall ISD school bus in Tyler was involved in an accident late Friday afternoon. According to our news partner KETK, the accident happened around 5:30 p.m. at the Pilot Travel Center on FM 14. Officials from the district said a car ran into the side of the bus. The elementary school students on board the bus were on a field trip. Another bus was sent to Tyler to pick up the students and staff involved in the accident. They returned to Marshall around 8:15 p.m. No injuries were reporting

