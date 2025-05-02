Lake Tyler and Lake Tyler East boat ramps reopened at noon on Friday

Posted/updated on: May 2, 2025 at 4:37 pm

TYLER – The city of Tyler in a release said that the Lake Tyler and Lake Tyler East boat ramps have reopened. Officials say because of the current high water levels, Tyler Water Utilities urges all boaters to use caution. Boat operators are reminded to stay alert for potential navigation hazards in the area and be aware of their wake to ensure the safety of other boaters and protect nearby properties.

