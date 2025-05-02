Today is Friday May 02, 2025
Lake Tyler and Lake Tyler East boat ramps reopened at noon on Friday

Posted/updated on: May 2, 2025 at 4:37 pm
Lake Tyler and Lake Tyler East boat ramps reopened at noon on FridayTYLER – The city of Tyler in a release said that the Lake Tyler and Lake Tyler East boat ramps have reopened. Officials say because of the current high water levels, Tyler Water Utilities urges all boaters to use caution. Boat operators are reminded to stay alert for potential navigation hazards in the area and be aware of their wake to ensure the safety of other boaters and protect nearby properties.



