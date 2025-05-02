Today is Friday May 02, 2025
Keanu Reeves, Sandra Bullock to star in romantic thriller

Posted/updated on: May 2, 2025 at 2:52 pm
Jared Cowan for American Cinematheque at Beyond Fest at Egyptian Theatre

Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock are reteaming for a new film.

The actors are set to star in an upcoming, untitled movie in development at Amazon MGM Studios, ABC Audio has confirmed.

Jackie screenwriter Noah Oppenheim is penning the script for the new movie, of which the plot details are being kept under wraps. The studio describes the film as a "propulsive romantic thriller."

The project will be a true Speed reunion. Bullock and Reeves will produce the film along with Mark Gordon, reuniting the team who worked together on the hit 1994 action film. According to Amazon MGM Studios, Gordon and Oppenheim had the idea for this new film, which they brought to Reeves and Bullock, who then went on to help develop the project with them.

In addition to Speed, Reeves and Bullock also starred together in the 2006 film The Lake House.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



