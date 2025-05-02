Today is Friday May 02, 2025
ktbb logo


7 killed in crash between van, pickup truck near Yellowstone National Park

Posted/updated on: May 2, 2025 at 12:01 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(HENRY's LAKE, Idaho) -- Seven people were killed in a crash between a van and a pickup truck on an eastern Idaho highway near Yellowstone National Park, officials said.

The Mercedes passenger van -- which was operating as a tour vehicle -- collided with the Dodge Ram pickup around 7:15 p.m. Thursday on U.S. Highway 20 near Henry's Lake, the Idaho State Police said.

Fourteen people were in the van and one was in the pickup. Six people in the van and the truck driver died in the crash, police said.

The cause remains under investigation, police said.

Henry's Lake is about 17 miles from West Yellowstone, Montana, which is a gateway to Yellowstone National Park.

U.S. Highway 20 closed for nearly seven hours after the crash and has since reopened, police said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO Report
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC