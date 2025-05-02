7 killed in crash between van, pickup truck near Yellowstone National Park

(HENRY's LAKE, Idaho) -- Seven people were killed in a crash between a van and a pickup truck on an eastern Idaho highway near Yellowstone National Park, officials said.

The Mercedes passenger van -- which was operating as a tour vehicle -- collided with the Dodge Ram pickup around 7:15 p.m. Thursday on U.S. Highway 20 near Henry's Lake, the Idaho State Police said.

Fourteen people were in the van and one was in the pickup. Six people in the van and the truck driver died in the crash, police said.

The cause remains under investigation, police said.

Henry's Lake is about 17 miles from West Yellowstone, Montana, which is a gateway to Yellowstone National Park.

U.S. Highway 20 closed for nearly seven hours after the crash and has since reopened, police said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

