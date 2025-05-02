Today is Friday May 02, 2025
ktbb logo


Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Posted/updated on: May 2, 2025 at 12:01 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Apple TV+
Carême: Follow the thrilling series about the first celebrity chef.

Netflix
The Four Seasons: Tina Fey and Steve Carell star in the comedy series about longtime friends.

Unseen: Zenzi is forced to trust those who betrayed her in season 2 of the drama series.

Prime Video
Another Simple Favor: Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick star in the sequel set in Capri, Italy.

Movie theaters
Thunderbolts*: A group of antiheroes team up in the newest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Surfer: Nicolas Cage stars in the psychological thriller about a man revisiting his childhood beach town.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO Report
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC