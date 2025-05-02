Today is Friday May 02, 2025
ktbb logo


Man arrested after stabbing, killing relative

Posted/updated on: May 2, 2025 at 10:34 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Man arrested after stabbing, killing relativeNACOGDOCHES – Our news partner, KETK, reports that a Nacogdoches man was arrested on Thursday night after a person was found dead lying in the street with stab wounds.

According to the Nacogdoches Police Department, around 10:45 p.m., police and fire responded to the 2220 block of Maybell St. between Sweetgum St. and Fourth St., and found Sirveorge Deron Jones, 40, of Nacogdoches lying dead in the street with several stab wounds.

Officials said that officers found a large amount of blood and the location of the incident at a nearby home. Officers then spoke with Emar’ian Nikhy Trezmin Jones, 23, of Nacogdoches, who told them that he had stabbed Sirveorge during a family argument.

Emar’ian was arrested for murder, and booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail on Friday. The department said that this incident is not related to the murder that occured at Eastwood Terrance Monday evening, and more information will be released as it becomes available.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO Report
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC