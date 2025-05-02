Man arrested after stabbing, killing relative

Posted/updated on: May 2, 2025 at 10:34 am

NACOGDOCHES – Our news partner, KETK, reports that a Nacogdoches man was arrested on Thursday night after a person was found dead lying in the street with stab wounds.

According to the Nacogdoches Police Department, around 10:45 p.m., police and fire responded to the 2220 block of Maybell St. between Sweetgum St. and Fourth St., and found Sirveorge Deron Jones, 40, of Nacogdoches lying dead in the street with several stab wounds.

Officials said that officers found a large amount of blood and the location of the incident at a nearby home. Officers then spoke with Emar’ian Nikhy Trezmin Jones, 23, of Nacogdoches, who told them that he had stabbed Sirveorge during a family argument.

Emar’ian was arrested for murder, and booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail on Friday. The department said that this incident is not related to the murder that occured at Eastwood Terrance Monday evening, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Go Back