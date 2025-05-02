Today is Friday May 02, 2025
ktbb logo


Phillies acquire reliever Daniel Robert from Rangers for minor league pitcher Enrique Segura

Posted/updated on: May 2, 2025 at 5:42 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies acquired right-hander Daniel Robert from the Texas Rangers for minor league pitcher Enrique Segura on Thursday.

The 30-year-old Robert had been a career minor leaguer before making his big league debut last season, when he allowed two runs over 5 2/3 innings in four appearances for Texas. He had been off to a good start this season at Triple-A Round Rock, too, with a 1.54 ERA through his first 10 appearances.

The Phillies plan to start him off at Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

The 20-year-old Segura began last season with the Phillies’ rookie-level club before moving up to Class A Clearwater, where he initially struggled. But he had a 3.18 ERA in three starts and four total appearances so far this season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO Report
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC