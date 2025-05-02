Today is Friday May 02, 2025
Jeffrey Springs throws 6 scoreless innings to help Athletics beat Rangers 3-0

Posted/updated on: May 2, 2025 at 5:40 am
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jeffrey Springs gave up two hits in six scoreless innings, Jacob Wilson and Miguel Andujar each had two hits and an RBI and the Athletics beat the Texas Rangers 3-0 on Thursday.

Springs (4-3) had allowed at least three runs in each of has last five starts and 19 total in that span. Mason Miller pitched a perfect ninth inning and earned his 10th save in as many opportunities this season.

Wilson hit a RBI single in the top of the seventh and Luis Urías added another in the eighth for the Athletics.

Marcus Semien had a single, two walks and a stolen base for the Rangers.

Tyler Mahle (3-1) gave up a run on five hits with a walk and six strikeouts over six innings. The 30-year-old right-hander gave up two runs across 12 innings in his previous two starts, both no decisions.
Key moment

Tyler Soderstrom hit a two-out single, moved to second when Brent Rooker drew a walk and scored on a single by Andujar to make it 1-0 in the top of the first and the Athletics led the rest of the way.
Key stat

The Rangers — who have gone seven consecutive games without hitting a homer, matching the club’s longest HR drought since their seven-game stretch in July 2021 — have been shut out four times this season.
Up next

Right-hander Jack Leiter (2-0, 2.03 ERA) is expected to pitch for the Rangers on Friday in the first of three home games against Seattle. LHP Bryan Woo (3-1, 3.09 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Mariners.

The Athletics begin a three-game series Friday against the Marlins in Miami. Neither team has announced its starting pitcher.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB



