Legislation considers medical marijuana

Posted/updated on: May 2, 2025 at 4:32 am

TYLER — Two bills are being considered in the 89th legislative session dealing with medical marijuana, which could lower cost and wait times. According to our news partner KETK, House Bill 46 and Senate Bill 1505 will allow licensed companies like Texas Original, a medical cannabis provider in Austin, to store prescriptions at satellite locations.

The bills could lower cost and wait times for patients and allow people under the Compassionate Use Act to use vapor products instead of just consuming their prescriptions. The Compassionate Use Act regulates the use of medical marijuana. Senate Bill 3 is also a top priority that calls for a complete ban of all forms of THC in the state. This creates a sense of confusion for lawmakers.

In a statement, the office of the Lieutenant Governor says the outcome of the bill will not change the Compassionate Use Program. State Representative Gary Vandeaver of New Boston says he hopes it’s true, but he still wouldn’t support SB3.

“Not do a total ban, but that, you know, keeps it available and certain, you know, strengths very highly regulated, available for adult use,” Rep. Vandeaver said.

The house currently has its own THC law, House Bill 28, which would add more regulations in place of a complete ban. Rep. Vandeaver said he believes state representatives would be more supportive of it.

“Then, you know, it will go to a conference between the house and the senate, and we’ll figure it out, we’ll figure out, you know, what we can agree on, if we can’t agree on anything, then the bill dies,” Rep. Vandeaver said.

Texas Original said the state has to act now to not only regulate the hemp industry, but also fix the Compassionate Use Act.

“If we want the program to exist, one of those two bills has to go through, work its way through legislature, otherwise, you know, this is probably a dying program here,” Richardson said.

Lawmakers have until June 2nd to decide.

