Today is Friday May 02, 2025
ktbb logo


East Texas man gets 25 year sentence for narcotics possession

Posted/updated on: May 2, 2025 at 4:32 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

East Texas man gets 25 year sentence for narcotics possessionHENDERSON COUNTY — An East Texas man received a 25 year prison sentence in Henderson County for possession of controlled substance, according to our news partner KETK.

James Russell Shephard II was arrested on April 25, 2023 after a Henderson County Sheriff’s Office investigator found digital scales, syringes, a backpack with narcotics and three pistols in Shephard’s vehicle, according to a Facebook post from the Henderson County District Attorney. A person called authorities claiming Shephard was high on fentanyl and making threats inside a vehicle. According to the post, the Department of Public Safety tested the narcotics Shephard possessed and confirmed them as fentanyl, methamphetamine, and phenazepam. Shepard also served a previous prison sentence for conspiracy to distribute cocaine.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO Report
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC