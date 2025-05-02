East Texas man gets 25 year sentence for narcotics possession

Posted/updated on: May 2, 2025 at 4:32 am

HENDERSON COUNTY — An East Texas man received a 25 year prison sentence in Henderson County for possession of controlled substance, according to our news partner KETK.

James Russell Shephard II was arrested on April 25, 2023 after a Henderson County Sheriff’s Office investigator found digital scales, syringes, a backpack with narcotics and three pistols in Shephard’s vehicle, according to a Facebook post from the Henderson County District Attorney. A person called authorities claiming Shephard was high on fentanyl and making threats inside a vehicle. According to the post, the Department of Public Safety tested the narcotics Shephard possessed and confirmed them as fentanyl, methamphetamine, and phenazepam. Shepard also served a previous prison sentence for conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

