Child injured after being hit by SUV in Tyler

Child injured after being hit by SUV in TylerTYLER — An elementary-aged child was hit by a vehicle on Thursday near Douglas Elementary School. According to our news partner KETK and Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, the child received minor injuries after being hit by a red SUV around 3 p.m. near Douglas Elementary School. Erbaugh said the driver left the scene initially, but came back and talked to Tyler police officers.

Despite minor injuries, the child was transported to a local hospital for a checkup, according to Erbaugh.

The incident is still being investigated, and the child’s identity and age have not been released at this time.



