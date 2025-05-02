Crockett man arrested in drug bust

CROCKETT – According to our news partner KETK, a Crockett man was arrested after a large quantity of crack cocaine was found inside his car following a police chase, according to officials.

The incident began at around 8:30 p.m. after a patrol officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Rickie Lane Gilmore, who was driving his car on East Goliad Avenue near the downtown square. Gilmore ignored the officers’ request for him to pull over and continued to drive through residential streets, driving at high speeds and nearly losing control of his vehicle several times. As officers continued to pursue Gilmore, he was seen throwing items out of his car, including bags of what were suspected to be crack cocaine.

Eventually, officers were able to take Gilmore into custody after his car became disabled due to overheating. Gilmore was arrested without further incident.

Following his arrest, officers discovered a large quality of crack cocaine scattered throughout his vehicle, according to the Crockett PD. Gilmore also admitted to discarding a gun during the pursuit. However, officers were not able to locate the gun.

Gilmore has been charged with multiple offenses, including :

Evading arrest

Tampering with evidence

Possession of a controlled substance

Unlawful carrying of a weapon

At this time, Gilmore is currently being held in the Houston County Jail and his bond has been set at $60,000.

