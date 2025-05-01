Today is Thursday May 01, 2025
Carrie Coon stars in ‘The Gilded Age’ season 3 trailer

Posted/updated on: May 1, 2025 at 4:43 pm
Karolina Wojtasik/HBO

The official teaser trailer for season 3 of The Gilded Age has arrived.

HBO released the teaser for the new season on Thursday. The eight-episode third season of the period drama arrives June 22 on HBO and will also be available to stream on Max.

"Happiness is a byproduct of a well-ordered life. Our children will be among the highest-ranking people on Earth," Carrie Coon's Bertha Russell says in the trailer.

"Well, when you set your mind on a thing no one can stop you," her husband George Russell, played by Morgan Spector, says back.

Bertha responds: "I take that as a compliment."

The Gilded Age follows the period of immense economic and social change in America when empires were built.

Season 3 picks up following the Opera War, where "the old guard is weakened and the Russells stand poised to take their place at the head of society," according to its official logline. "Bertha sets her sights on a prize that would elevate the family to unimaginable heights while George risks everything on a gambit that could revolutionize the railroad industry — if it doesn’t ruin him first."

Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton and Taissa Farmiga also star in the third season. Julian Fellowes, who created Downton Abbey, also created, writes and executive produces this series.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



