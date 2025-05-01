2 kids, 1 adult struck by car outside church in Sullivan’s Island, South Carolina

(SULLIVAN'S ISLAND, S.C.) -- Two children and one adult were struck by a driver outside a preschool at a South Carolina church in what may have been an intentional act, authorities said.

Police are searching for the suspect following the crash at the Sunrise Presbyterian Church on Sullivan's Island, a beach town just outside of Charleston, according to Isle of Palms police Sgt. Matt Storen.

One child and one adult were taken to hospitals and the third victim was treated at the scene and released, police said. The child taken to the hospital has since been discharged, according to a spokesperson with the Medical University of South Carolina.

The suspect ditched his sedan after the crash and is believed to be on foot and armed with a knife, Storen said.

There was no altercation ahead of the incident, according to Storen.

An active manhunt is ongoing, with drones in the sky and checkpoints at the entryway to Sullivan's Island, Storen said.

"Officers will be conducting grid searches of the area," the police department said on social media. "Suspect is a white male last seen wearing a red shirt and shorts. Please report any sightings by calling 911 immediately."

