Today is Thursday May 01, 2025
ktbb logo


Army soldier in Colorado arrested for allegedly distributing cocaine: FBI

Posted/updated on: May 1, 2025 at 11:51 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

quavondo/Getty Images

(DENVER) -- A U.S. Army soldier stationed in Colorado was arrested on federal drug charges, authorities said Thursday.

Staff Sgt. Juan Gabriel Orona-Rodriguez, a soldier at Fort Carson, was arrested Wednesday evening, the FBI in Denver said.

He faces federal charges related to the distribution of cocaine, the FBI said.

The soldier was taken into custody with the assistance of the Drug Enforcement Administration's Rocky Mountain Field Division, the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division and Fort Carson officials, the FBI said.

"We will continue to cooperate with all agencies involved," a Fort Carson official said in a statement on Thursday.

The DEA Rocky Mountain Field Division said it is conducting a joint investigation with the FBI and Army Criminal Investigation Division.

No additional information on the case has been released.

Fort Carson is located south of Colorado Springs.

It is unclear if the arrest is related to a federal raid of an underground nightclub in Colorado Springs over the weekend.

The DEA said it detained more than 200 people -- including members of the military -- at an unlicensed nightclub in Colorado Springs early Sunday.

Among them, 114 illegal migrants were taken into custody, with most from Central and South America, officials said.

A Fort Carson spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday that 17 service members, including 16 assigned to Fort Carson, were identified at the scene during the nightclub raid and were allowed to leave on their own.

ABC News' Anne Flaherty contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO Report
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC