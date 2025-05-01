Fallen Tyler police officer honored on House floor by Rep. Nathaniel Moran

Posted/updated on: May 1, 2025 at 11:52 am

WASHINGTON — East Texas Rep. Nathaniel Moran honored the life of a 25-year-old Tyler police officer on Wednesday after the officer died from an off-duty motorcycle accident.

Moran delivered remarks on the House floor on Wednesday honoring the life of Officer Sam Lively, 25, who had recently graduated from the police academy and completed his field training.

According to the Tyler Police Department, on the evening of April 25, officers responded to a crash on Troup Highway in Tyler. Officer Lively, who was riding a motorcycle, was traveling south on Troup Highway in the outside lane while another vehicle, also heading south in the inside lane, attempted to change lanes and struck Lively, officials said. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Moran spoke about Lively’s unwavering leadership and how much he was loved by his family, friends and local community.

“Officer Lively embodied the very best of East Texas, dedicating his life to serving others and to protecting the community he loved as a member of the Tyler Police Department since 2023, service underscored by courage, compassion and commitment,” Moran said. “Those who speak of his infectious smile, of his natural leadership, and his dogged determination.”

Moran explained that his loved ones said, despite the departure of his physical presence from this earth, they know he resides in his eternal heavenly home.

“Sam understood that our hope is not in this world, instead, he knew with certainty that our hope is only in Jesus,” Moran said. “Although we mourn his untimely loss, we celebrate his impactful life.”

